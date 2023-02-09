Biden Says Chinese Spy Balloon ‘Not a Major Breach’

President Joe Biden on Thursday during an interview said the Chinese spy balloon that violated United States airspace as it journeyed across America last week was “not a major breach.”

“It’s not a major breach. Look, the total amount of intelligence gathering that’s going on by every country around the world is overwhelming,” Biden told Noticias Telemundo, according to The Hill.

Despite Biden downplaying the balloon, the U.S. military deemed it to be a surveillance balloon directed by the Chinese government and Biden ordered for it to be shot down and recovered.

The House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution condemning the spy balloon as a “brazen violation of United States sovereignty.”

Biden did acknowledge, however, the balloon was a violation of international law and U.S. airspace.

“It’s our airspace. And once it comes into our space, we can do what we want with it,” the president said.

The balloon had antennas to collect communications, according to a State Department official, as reported by Breitbart News.

