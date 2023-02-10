House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Thursday questioned if Hunter Biden had access to President Joe Biden’s classified materials that were stashed in his Delaware home and the Penn Biden Center, especially in light of the first son’s foreign entanglements.

Suggesting Hunter is a national security threat, Comer raised concerns that Hunter had access to Biden’s classified documents, “given the Biden family’s financial connections to foreign actors and influence-peddling schemes,” he penned in the New York Post.

Comer in probing the Biden family for nine violations, including money laundering, wire fraud, and tax evasion. He wrote:

Oversight Republicans have been following the Biden family and associates’ money trail — consisting of international transactions worth millions of dollars — and seeking to provide answers to the American people. Everyone deserves to know whether the president’s connections to his family’s shady business deals occurred at the expense of American interests.

“Did foreign business partners, through Hunter Biden, have access to these improperly stored documents?” Comer asked in reference the classified materials found at the Penn Biden Center reportedly related to Ukraine.

After classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center and Joe Biden’s home, the FBI conducted a search of the residence and found more troves of documents. The total amount of classified documents found unsecured between the Penn Biden Center and his home is more than 25.

Hunter had access to Joe Biden’s home, but the FBI appears to not have raided Hunter’s residence, even though it searched Barron Trump’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago, former President Trump revealed.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) believes it is “obvious” Hunter has sold classified information as a participant in the Biden family business scheme.

“It’s obvious Hunter Biden is selling access to information,” Johnson told Fox News. “Does that have anything to do with some of the classified documents Vice President Biden was squirreling away in his residence?” Johnson questioned. “I don’t know, but it looks incredibly suspicious.”

Hunter, an attorney and former lobbyist turned artist, wrote a detailed email to his business partner on April 13, 2014, about Ukraine in relation to a Ukrainian business deal. The email was found on Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell.”

In April 2014, Hunter also joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, four years before Joe Biden “bragged” he forced the firing of prosecutor Viktor Shokin in 2016 for investigating Burisma.

Despite Hunter’s lack of experience in Ukraine or the energy sector, he was paid $83,000 per month by the energy company — just weeks after his father was announced “point person” on U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine, according to Peter Schweizer, senior contributor at Breitbart News, detailed in his book Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.

In 2019, Hunter admitted to ABC News that if his father had not been the vice president, he would not have been able to join the board of Burisma in 2014.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Probably not, in retrospect,” Hunter responded. “But that’s—you know—I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), speaking before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Thursday, stated whistleblowers told his office the FBI has evidence that Joe Biden was aware of the family business schemes – a statement that directly contradicts the president.

In addition, Grassley revealed the whistleblowers said personnel at FBI’s Washington Field Office “improperly” closed alleged criminal conduct cases related to Hunter Biden, “even though it was verified or verifiable.”

“It’s clear to me that the Justice Department and FBI are suffering from a political infection that — if it’s not defeated — will cause the American people to no longer trust these storied institutions,” Grassley said. “Unfortunately, this story of government abuse and political treachery is scarier than fiction. It really happened.”

In October, then-House Judiciary Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked former FBI “point man” Timothy Thibault to “immediately cooperate” with his investigation into the Biden family by appearing for a transcribed interview into allegations of misconduct against Thibault, Breitbart News reported.

Thibault is a former assistant special agent in charge at the FBI’s Washington Field Office and allegedly shut down a line of investigation into Hunter.

The former FBI agent has refused to comply with Jordan’s request. In January, after Republicans regained the House majority, Jordan again requested Thibault’s precipitation. His testimony remains outstanding.

