Kamala Harris Avoids Addressing Her Husband’s Kiss with Jill Biden: They’re Working ‘Against Antisemitism’

Vice President Kamala Harris said during a recent interview she has not seen the video of her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, sharing a smooch with first lady Jill Biden moments ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Then she bizarrely changed the subject.

Univision’s Edwin Pitti asked Harris for her reaction to the viral video of the kiss, but she denied seeing it.

“No, I haven’t watched the video,” Harris said, quickly switching the subject to something completely unrelated to the smooch. “But I do know that the first lady and the second gentleman are working arduously with what we are doing with my husband against anti-Semitism.”

Harris briefly mentioned that her husband was just in Poland visiting Auschwitz and continued to emphasize his commitment to fight against antisemitism and “also against hatred towards immigrants,” which Harris said we have “sadly” seen in our own country.

“But the first lady and second gentleman are truly, truly concerned for many people that are overlooked and underrepresented,” she continued:

The viral kiss initially stole the show Tuesday evening, as footage showed Jill Biden walking to her seat in the House Gallery next to Emhoff. They greeted each other with a kiss on the lips, prompting many to publicly wonder if it constituted a “normal” greeting or hello kiss.

C-SPAN / YouTube

Donald Trump Jr. is among those who reposted the video with the caption, “weird.”

