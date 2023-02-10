Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is reportedly lobbying the Joe Biden White House on behalf of former Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) to become the administration’s next Secretary of Labor, NBC News reported.

Pelosi is making calls to the White House and labor leaders on Maloney’s behalf, according to NBC News’s Garrett Haake.

Secretary Maloney? Two sources tell @haleytalbotnbc & me that @SpeakerPelosi has been making calls to the WH & labor leaders on behalf of former DCCC Chair @RepSeanMaloney to be the next labor secretary, when Marty Walsh steps down. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 9, 2023

Biden’s Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, former Boston mayor, is expected to leave the administration in the near future to become the executive director of the NHL Players’ Association.

Walsh’s exit would mark the first Cabinet official to leave Biden’s administration after two years in office. Still, he joins several top departures, including National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and former chief of staff Ron Klain.

Maloney, a close Pelosi ally, previously led the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee until he was ousted from Congress by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) in the Midterm elections.

Pelosi spokesman Aaron Bennett told NBC News that the former House speaker “would love to see Sean Patrick Maloney continue in public service, including in the Administration.”

However, Pelosi is unlikely to have her way as Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su is reportedly expected to succeed Walsh.

One official who works closely with Biden’s administration on union issues told NBC News that “Other names are being floated as there always will be. But it has to be Su.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.