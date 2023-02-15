The FBI twice searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents stashed by President Joe Biden and retrieved materials from two separate locations, according to a report Wednesday evening.

Though the material retrieved by the FBI reportedly did not have classified documents, the agency reportedly did take certain materials with them. “Investigators retrieved materials from two university locations on two different days. The material did not appear to have classified markings, according to the source, but they are now being reviewed by the FBI,” CNN reported.

That the FBI searched the University of Delaware is notable. According to a Government Accountability Institute analysis, the University of Delaware received more than $6.7 million from anonymous donors from China. The donors include direct funds from the Chinese government.

The university is the second academic institution where searches have occurred for stashes of Biden’s classified documents. Classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center housed by the University of Pennsylvania, which has also received millions in anonymous donations from China. That trove was found on November 2.

The Department of Justice initially opened an investigation into the scandal on January 12, just after the scandal was leaked to the press on January 9. Lawmakers say if the scandal had not been leaked to the press, the American public would not know of Biden’s wrongdoing.

At least 25 classified documents have been found — some of which are classified as secret. Others reportedly pertain to Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom

White House officials are reportedly suspicious of how Biden’s classified document scandal was leaked to the press after only a select group of White House and DOJ officials knew about the violation. The White House has failed to provide a reason or cause for the initial search.

The FBI search of the University of Delaware is similar to its search of Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home on February 1. The FBI’s search of Biden’s second home discovered stashed notes from Biden’s time as vice president during the Biden administration. Like the University of Delaware, the FBI retrieved those materials.

Critics say the notes from Biden’s home could relate to information associated with the Biden family’s business dealings. The search did not unearth any unclassified documents.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.