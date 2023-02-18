Former President Jimmy Carter to Receive Hospice Care

Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, will receive Hospice care following a string of hospital visits, the Carter Center announced Saturday.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the Carter Center stated.

The center added, “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter, a Democrat who served as a one-term president from 1977 to 1981, battled a metastatic melanoma diagnosis in 2015, saying at the time that doctors had discovered the cancer on his liver and brain.

After four months of radiation and immunotherapy treatments, Carter announced in December of that year that he was cancer-free.

In 2020, Voice of America detailed a series of new health setbacks Carter had experienced, largely related to two falls. One of the falls occurred the prior year at his home in rural Plains, Georgia, and Carter could be seen at a press conference the day after the fall with visible injuries.

Earlier in his life, Carter served as a Navy lieutenant and governor of Georgia for one term before defeating incumbent President Gerald Ford to win the White House in 1976.

After losing his reelection race to then-Republican nominee Ronald Reagan in 1980, Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, went on to establish the Carter Center, a humanitarian-focused nonprofit, in 1982.

