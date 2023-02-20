Montgomery, AL’s First Black Mayor Steven Reed: ‘I Don’t F**cking Have to Damn Get the Black Vote’

When Steven Reed was elected the first black mayor of Montgomery, AL in 2019, he was hailed for shattering a perceived racial barrier in a city that was an integral part of the Civil Rights Era of decades earlier.

Reed was featured on national cable news shows and offered by the left-leaning media as a voice of reason during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, things may not be as they appear to have been.

Recently uncovered audio features Reed unleashing profanity-laced rants about race, voters and the role of so-called “white money” in his city’s economy.

[WARNING: Adult Language]

“I can come smile — I don’t fucking have to do no goddamn work,” Reed said in audio posted to YouTube late Sunday. “I don’t have to do no work systemically, and I’m going to be fine. And guess what? I will always get 38 to 45% of the white vote. If I can get 30 to 45% of the white vote, I don’t fucking have to damn get the black vote I got this past election. I’ll fucking win.”

The audio is spliced, so the entire context of the discussion is not clear.

“You got black city? That’s great,” Reed said. “You can have all black everything, and guess what, you won’t have green nothing.”

“If white, the white money, thinks that you aren’t looking after their shit, they will take their shit to Prattville. They will take their shit to Pike Road, and you won’t have shit.”

Reed did not respond to immediate media requests for comment. However, late Monday, his office responded with a statement:

There is an audio clip that features me speaking privately with a member of the Montgomery community. This clip has been heavily edited and features carefully selected sound bites of my voice. The conversation was recorded without my knowledge or consent by this community member almost three years ago. The meeting with this community member was prompted by our concerns about civil unrest in the immediate aftermath of the death of George Floyd. During this meeting, it became abundantly clear to me that this individual sought personal financial gain during a time of crisis in our city, state, and country. You have my word that no one in my administration will ever give in to a shakedown or extortion. The mission of our administration is to bring more opportunity to each and every resident while making sure that Montgomery’s success is their success. As Mayor, I will continue working tirelessly for our citizens and not let distractions keep us from doing the business of the City. I will be meeting with the media tomorrow to discuss this matter further.

