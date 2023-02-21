California Democrat Barbara Lee Enters Race for Feinstein’s Senate Seat

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate on Tuesday morning as she officially enters what will be a highly contentious race for outgoing Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) seat.

Lee’s announcement came in a nearly three-minute-long campaign video she shared on social media.

“No one is rolling out the welcome mat, especially for someone like me,” she said. “I was the girl they didn’t allow in, who couldn’t drink from the water fountain, who had an abortion in a back alley when they all were illegal. “

She emphasized taking on poverty, homelessness, and climate change before zoning in on “MAGA extremists.”

“We have to stop these MAGA extremists who think they can control people’s bodies and dismantle our democracy,” she said. “And even though there are no African American women in the United States Senate, we won’t let that stop us either.“

Lee is the third Democrat representative to enter the fray as Reps. Katie Porter (D-CA) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) both announced their candidacies last month. Feinstein, 89, who has reportedly had cognitive issues as of late, took to Twitter last week to announce she would not be seeking reelection though she intends to finish her term. She had faced mounting pressure to do so with Schiff and Porter’s announcements.

“Each of us was sent here to solve problems,” Feinstein wrote last week. “That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

The next day, Lee filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for Feinstein’s seat. The race is sure to be very competitive, and some Democrats on Capitol Hill are choosing sides. Sen. Liz Warren (D-CA) endorsed Porter, who happens to be her former student, while Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told Axios earlier this month she would endorse Schiff so long as Feinstein was not running.