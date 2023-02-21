New York City Mayor Eric Adams is triggered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s visit to the city, mockingly stating that New Yorkers are “happy to teach” him “something about values.”

“Welcome to NYC, @GovRonDeSantis, a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care,” Adams said, listing a series of left-wing talking points.

“We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here,” the Democrat sarcastically added:

Adams’ mocking welcome follows DeSantis visiting law enforcement officers in the city to tout the Florida blueprint for crime, as the Republican governor has prioritized law and order in the Sunshine State, making a point to stand against calls to defund the police via signing bonuses and targeting woke prosecutors over the past two years.

The visit comes as part of stops to other blue, crime-ridden jurisdictions, including Philadelphia and Chicago.

“I visited NYC, Chicago, & Philadelphia to meet with the men & women of law enforcement to discuss FL’s commitment to law & order. Woke policies enacted by Leftist politicians have proven to be disastrous & these cities need to embrace law & order policies & support the police,” DeSantis stated:

The governor’s planned appearance in Chicago’s Elmhurst, Illinois, for instance, was met with hostility as well.

“Well he doesn’t represent the values of the people in Illinois,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said of the Florida Republican. “In fact, he is the antithesis of that. He’s demonstrated that he’s homophobic, that he has tendencies to promote racism.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

It remains unclear what Pritzker is referring to specifically, although the DeSantis administration has taken on the transgender agenda and gender ideology being pushed onto children, as well as woke history and the promotion of Critical Race Theory (CRT), triggering far-leftists nationwide. Pritzker also called on mayoral candidate Paul Vallas to condemn the FOP [Fraternal Order of Police], which has endorsed him, for inviting DeSantis. Vallas has done just that, calling the Florida governor a “right-wing extremist.”

Adams’ mocking welcome comes as his own city continues to experience rising crime. Crime statistics from New York City Police Department’s (NYPD), for example, found grand larceny up 38.5 percent, rape up 10.9 percent, robbery up 32.4 percent, and burglary up 29.1 percent, as of November 2022.