Susan Rice to Head Biden Race-Essentialism Task Force

Susan Rice has been tapped to lead the Biden administration’s new “White House Steering Committee on Equity” designed to embed a “focus on equity into the fabric of Federal policymaking.”

President Joe Biden issued a February 16 executive order on “further advancing racial equity,” which established the new office set to “transform” federal agencies, with the goal of “advanc[ing] an ambitious, whole-of-government approach to racial equity and support for underserved communities and to continuously embed equity into all aspects of Federal decision-making.”

Withing a month of the order, every major federal agency will be required to establish “Agency Equity Teams” who will submit annual racialized plans to Rice’s steering committee.

Such equity teams will be charged with “the implementation of equity initiatives” within their respective agencies and “delivering equitable outcomes for the American people.”

Some initiatives include “continued equity training and equity leadership development” and to “facilitate equitable flows of private capital.”

America First Legal president Stephen Miller said:

With the stroke of a pen, Biden has transformed the entire federal government into a DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] cult—putting equity czars inside virtually every single agency of the executive branch and subordinating every department to the Marxist equity agenda. Every previous law and regulation must now be reinterpreted to ensure racial and gender equity: in other words, to achieve a predetermined racial or gender identity outcome even if it requires ruthless discrimination against American citizens.

Biden’s executive order follows a larger push by his administration, from his first day in office, to put race at the center of every policy decision.

For example, as Breitbart News reported, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra falsely claimed the Biden administration does not incentivize doctors to implement “anti-racism” policies in exchange for more government funding.

Volume 86 of the Federal Register, under a section called “New Improvement Activity” with the subcategory “Achieving Health Equity” and the “Activity Title” of “Create and Implement an Anti-Racism Plan,” states the following:

Create and implement an anti-racism plan using the CMS Disparities Impact Statement or other anti-racism planning tools. The plan should include a clinic-wide review of existing tools and policies, such as value statements or clinical practice guidelines, to ensure that they include and are aligned with a commitment to anti-racism and an understanding of race as a political and social construct, not a physiological one. [Emphasis added].

The plan would use the CMS Disparities Impact Statement, a tool for “all health care stakeholders to achieve health equity for racial and ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, sexual and gender minorities, individuals with limited English proficiency, and rural populations.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.