Rick Scott Slams Joe Biden’s ‘Pacifist’ Approach to China

President Joe Biden came under attack Sunday for his weakness in dealing with an aggressive China as Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) lamented the administration’s simpering efforts to appease Beijing.

“All that Biden does is pacify China,” Scott told John Catsimatidis on WABC’s “Cats Roundtable,” before adding, “I don’t know what it is, but this is a guy who won’t stand up to dictators around the world.”

Scott’s comments echoed similar criticisms of the Biden administration he made in the past week when he decried Washington for failing to stand up to Communist China.

“Communist China has chosen to be our enemy,” he said in a tweet on Thursday. “The CCP wants to destroy our way of life, and @JoeBiden shows nothing but weak appeasement. The American people deserve a leader in Washington who stands up to evil regimes and puts America first.”

Scott’s excoriation of the Biden regime’s soft approach to China is not new.

Last month he joined Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sens. Ted Budd (R-NC) plus J.D. Vance (R-OH) to introduce a plan to end the United States’ decades-long, job-killing free trade status with China, as Breitbart News reported.

The legislation, titled the China Trade Relations Act, would end China’s permanent normal trade relations status.

If passed it would build on previous warnings of a losing trade fight with Beijing made by Scott.

Watch as Rick Scott warns back in 2020 we are in a Cold War with Communist China

Instead, presidential administrations would choose whether or not to authorize China’s free trade status with the U.S.

A majority in Congress would also get the power to override a president’s decision.