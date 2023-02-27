Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Rosi Orozco, a former Mexican congresswoman, highlighted how bad human trafficking is on America’s southern border on the Unmuted with Marsha podcast.

Blackburn spoke with Orozco, a former Mexican lawmaker who works to combat human trafficking.

Orozco was just one of the many people that Blackburn and Sens. Katie Britt (R-AL) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) met with during their trip to the Del Rio, Texas, area of the southern border.

Watch:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn's office

Blackburn said that Orozco passed the only legislation in Mexico that helped reduce human trafficking.

“When we first started the center, we couldn’t take the traffickers, the pimps, to jails. So, it was so hard for the victims,” Orozco said.

The former Mexican lawmaker said that she won her election on a campaign to combat human trafficking across the border.

Now, Orozco works to help many of the victims of human trafficking.

Orozco said on their trip to the border that they saw so many young children’s shoes at the border, a sign of trafficking.

Blackburn said that the cartels control the border.

She said that many of the people being trafficked across the border are being “mentally, physically, emotionally, sexually, and drug abused as they make that journey.”

Breitbart News reported that U.S. Border Patrol officials estimated 72,000 migrants got away in December without being apprehended after they illegally crossed the border.

Unofficial Border Patrol estimates put at roughly 844,000 the number of migrants who were either apprehended after crossing the border or were “got-aways” during the first quarter of 2023.

Blackburn said during her trip to Del Rio part of the border, “This is what President Biden and Vice President Harris need to hear. … This is happening because the cartels are emboldened, they do not fear the Biden White House, they feel — like the illegal immigrants have said — ‘The border is open so we can come.’”