Approximately 844,000 migrants were either apprehended after crossing the southwest border or were classified as “got-aways” during the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Unofficial numbers obtained from Border Patrol officials indicate a total of 844,000 known border crossers during the first three months of FY23. The number represents the reported apprehension of 631,000 migrants and an additional 212,000 migrants classified as known got-aways.

Gotaways are an estimate by Border Patrol officials of migrants that are either seen and not apprehended or are counted by other means including technology and tracking. These are migrants who illegally cross the border with no intention of surrendering to law enforcement to claim asylum, officials previously told Breitbart.

The El Paso Sector alone accounted for approximately 32,000 of these got-aways just in December. Agents in the El Paso Sector apprehended nearly 56,000 migrants in December. This brings the total of known border crossings to 88,000 for the month.

Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 51,000 migrants in December — mostly in the Eagle Pass area of operations. This represents an increase of nearly 54 percent over the previous December. During the first quarter of FY23, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 111,000 migrants. Known got-aways for this sector were not reported by the source.

Editor’s Note: The statistics cited above for December 2022 migrant apprehensions are gathered from an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Historical numbers come from official U.S. Customs and Border Protection Southwest Land Border Encounters reports.