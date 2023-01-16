Exclusive – Marsha Blackburn, Other Senate Republicans Detail Biden Border Crisis in Mini-Documentary

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and other Senate Republicans detailed their experiences with the Biden border crisis in a documentary exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

Blackburn, who led the delegation to the southern border, traveled with Sens. Katie Britt (R-AL), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS). The Senate Republican delegation traveled to the Del Rio, Texas area, which is the one of the worst southern border regions for illegal border crossings.

The Senate Republicans hoped to gain a greater understanding of the porous southern border as President Joe Biden just wrapped up his trip to the border, which was decried by border control advocates as a photo-op “designed to quell criticism.”

“Every state is a border state. Every town is a border town,” Blackburn said. The Tennessee senator has discussed the Biden border crisis with Jonathan Thompson, the CEO of the National Sheriffs’ Association, on her Unmuted with Marsha podcast.

The mini-documentary featured commentary from law enforcement officials, former Mexican lawmakers, Texas ranchers, and others.

“We have 26,000 children missing in my country. And the border here, no control,” Rosi Orozco, a former Mexican congresswoman, said.

“It is just unbelievable that this Biden administration is not doing any more than they are doing to pass policies that would stop this,” Hyde-Smith said. “Two years have gone by, and how many hundreds of thousands, and we don’t know who they are, we don’t know where they are, and we certainly don’t know what they’re up to. That is what’s causing all of these fentanyl deaths, and we have to do something about it.”

“We’ve got to make sure we have a secure border. We have to put back in Remain-in-Mexico, keep Title 42,” Britt contended.

John Sewell, a Texas rancher, said, “It really is outstanding to me how many do not even know that this is an issue. It’s every day here.”

Breitbart News reported that the U.S. Border Patrol officials estimated 72,000 migrants got away in December without being apprehended after they illegally crossed the border.

Unofficial Border Patrol estimates put at roughly 844,000 the number of migrants who were either apprehended after crossing the border or were “got-aways” during the first quarter of 2023.

Blackburn concluded, “This is what President Biden and Vice President Harris need to hear. … This is happening because the cartels are emboldened, they do not fear the Biden White House, they feel — like the illegal immigrants have said — ‘The border is open so we can come.'”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.