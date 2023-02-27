Nolte: Majority Disapprove of Federal Government’s Handling of Ohio Derailment

A whopping 62 percent of likely voters rate the federal government’s handling of the Ohio train derailment as fair (16 percent) to poor (46 percent).

Meanwhile, only 30 percent rank the federal government’s response as “excellent” (10 percent) or “good” (20 percent).

Thankfully, Rasmussen directly asked about the “federal government” instead of just the “government” because this was a federal government boondoggle from A-Z.

When these 1,000 likely voters were asked if the EPA should be trusted with their declaration that the drinking water near the site of the derailment and toxic spill is safe, only 23 percent agreed that the water was “very safe” (nine percent) or “somewhat safe” (14 percent).

Meanwhile, a whopping 71 percent said they believe the drinking water in East Palestine, Ohio, is “not very safe” (24 percent) or “not at all safe” (47 percent).

Let me ask you…

Would you drink water that you felt was only “somewhat safe?” I don’t think you would. I don’t think any of the Deep Staters at the EPA would so let’s put it this way… A full 85 percent do not believe the EPA’s verdict that the water is safe enough to drink.

This is what you have to keep in mind… East Palestine, Ohio, is Trump Country, and if you gave His Fraudulency Joe Biden and Part-Time Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg a red button that would give every Trump supporter stomach cancer, they would both pull hamstrings in their rush to push that button. That’s how much they hate us. They hate us so much that they refused emergency funds (for a toxic spill!) or to personally inspect the crash site for days and weeks.

So…

Does anyone doubt that the same federal government that hates Trump and his supporters so much that they manufactured the Russia Collusion Theory, spied on Trump’s campaign, and leaked lie after lie, would lie to Trump supporters about the quality of the drinking water?

These people are fascist monsters. Of course, they want us to die. Look at how hard they worked to convince Trump supporters not to take the Trump Vaccine.

Hell, 62 percent of Democrats believe the water is unsafe. That’s not much lower than the 80 percent of Republicans who say the same. Everyone — including Democrats — knows the federal government cannot be trusted, especially regarding the health and well-being of Trump supporters and traditional Americans.

If East Palestine, Ohio, were the home of drag queens, the federal government would have flooded the area with billions in clean water, food supplies — anything to help them through. But East Palestine is not Drag Queen Country; it’s Trump Country, so let them all get cancer and die.

Sorry, that’s just the way it is…

These are the same Democrats and Deep Staters who want to mutilate our children with this trans madness, disarm us and then allow the terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter to run amok, leave born-alive babies on a table to die, and euthanize us at age 75.

How much more evidence do you need?

