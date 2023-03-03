Survey: Nearly 80% of Voters Want American Companies Out of Politics

Almost 80 percent of likely voters say they want American companies to stay out of politics, a new survey reveals.

The Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action survey asked voters whether they would “be more or less likely to do business with a company that stayed politically neutral and tolerated viewpoints of employees and customers across the board?”

More than 78 percent of voters said they would be more likely to do business with companies that stayed out of politics and away from progressive cultural fads — including almost 60 percent of voters who said they would be “much more likely.”

Only about 10 percent of voters said they would be more likely to do business with companies that insert themselves into political causes while 11 percent said they were unsure.

Andrew Crapuchuttes, the CEO of RedBalloon which connects employers with job seekers, told Breitbart News that the survey is simply more proof that Americans, by and large, oppose corporations exerting their political biases on consumers.

“It used to be that Hollywood was the primary promoter of leftist ideology in America,” Crapuchuttes said in an exclusive statement.

“But, the frontlines of the culture war have advanced into the workplace, and many companies believe they are the vanguard of the left and must push woke values on their employees and customers, even though most Americans disagree,” Crapuchuttes continued.

Across the political spectrum, the overwhelming majority of voters back getting corporations out of politics. For example, almost 77 percent of Democrats, 82 percent of Republicans, and 77 percent of swing voters said they are more likely to do business with companies that stay neutral on political issues.

Meanwhile, only about ten percent of Democrats, Republicans, and swing voters want companies to be more involved in politics.

Corporate wokeness has recently backfired for some of the nation’s largest corporations.

Disney, for instance, lost some 2.4 million subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service in the fourth quarter of 2022 after promoting a series of left-wing political causes including transgenderism.

The survey included more than 1,000 likely voters from February 2 to February 5. The margin of error is +/- 2.9 percent with a 95 percent rate of confidence.

