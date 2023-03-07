A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Florida turned around and made an emergency landing in Cuba after the plane struck birds, leading an engine to catch fire and fill the cabin with smoke.

“Southwest flight #3923 departing Havana, Cuba, for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday morning experienced bird strikes to one of the engines and the aircraft’s nose shortly after takeoff,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

The 147 passengers and six crew members were evacuated “via slides due to smoke in the cabin,” the spokesperson continued.

Most passengers were given hotel rooms in Havana, Cuba and had their flights rebooked for Monday, though some passengers were Abel to get same-day flights on a competing airline. The affected passengers will also receive a $300 Southwest Airlines voucher due to the emergency situation.

Videos of flight were uploaded to social media that show the smoke-filled cabin with passengers wearing oxygen masks.

A Southwest flight to Florida from Cuba was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine caught fire and the cabin filled with smoke. https://t.co/M7Z5xtr8vM pic.twitter.com/UV0otctn8N — ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2023

Passengers experienced terrifying moments in Southwest flight from Cuba to FLL after birds struck one of the engines which caused it to catch fire and cabin to fill up with smoke. Plane landed back in Havana, Cuba. The airline only reported minor injuries🙏| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/KzRdp3gXwC — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 6, 2023

One passenger, who identified himself as Jorge, told local outlets that he “felt a jolt and heard what sounded like an explosion.”

Steven Rodriguez, another passenger, said he heard a “a big boom, like an explosion.”

“People started taking matters into their own hands and by force were punching the roof to eject the masks,” Rodriguez told NBC 6. “And people had bloody knuckles and all because they were punching the roof. There were little kids on the plane and elderly women.”

