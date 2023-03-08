House Resolution to Withdraw Troops from Syria Fails

AL-HASAKAH, SYRIA - SEPTEMBER 7: US forces provide military training to PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the U.S. and the EU, and the YPG militia, which Turkiye regards as a terror group at the Al-Malikiyah district in the Al-Hasakah province, Syria on September 7, 2022. US Special …
Sean Moran

A resolution sponsored by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to withdraw American troops from Syria failed on Wednesday, although it did garner significant Republican and Democrat support.

The House voted on H.Con. Res. 21, which, if passed, would direct President Joe Biden to remove American armed forces from Syria within 180 days of the bill’s enactment.

Since the bill was a War Powers Act resolution, the House had to vote on the bill. The bill, however, failed on Wednesday night, with 103 lawmakers in favor and 321 lawmakers against. Forty-seven Republicans and 56 Democrats voted in favor of the bill.

The 103 lawmakers that voted for the bill include:

Gaetz said in a written statement after the vote that he will only continue to reduce America’s foreign entanglements. He said:

There is no role for the United States of America in Syria. We are not a Middle Eastern power. We have tried to build a democracy out of sand, blood, and Arab militias. Time and again, the work we do does not reduce chaos. Oftentimes, it causes chaos – the very chaos that then subsequently leads to terrorism. While today’s vote may have failed, my fight to end forever wars and bring our troops home has only just begun.

Gaetz said during his floor speech ahead of the vote:

My colleagues, I asked you to support this resolution to reassert Congress’s power to speak on these matters of war and peace. So often, we come to the floor and we debate frivolities

This is one of the most important things we can be talking about: how we use the credibility of our fellow Americans, how we spend America’s treasure, how we spill the blood of our bravest patriots. We have stained the deserts in the Middle East with enough American blood. It is time to bring our service members home.

Gaetz also introduced a “Ukraine Fatigue Resolution” that called on Biden to end military and financial support for Ukraine, urging Ukraine and Russia to strike a peace accord.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

