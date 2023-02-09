Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday introduced the “Ukraine Fatigue Resolution” that called on President Joe Biden’s administration to end U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine and urged all nations involved to reach a peace agreement.

“It is the sense of the House of Representatives that— (1) the United States must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine; and (2) the House of Representatives urges all combatants to reach a peace agreement,” Gaetz’s resolution states.

Gaetz said in a statement:

President Joe Biden must have forgotten his prediction from March 2022, suggesting that arming Ukraine with military equipment will escalate the conflict to “World War III.” America is in a state of managed decline, and it will exacerbate if we continue to hemorrhage taxpayer dollars toward a foreign war. We must suspend all foreign aid for the War in Ukraine and demand that all combatants in this conflict reach a peace agreement immediately.

Gaetz’s resolution had ten cosponsors at the time of its introduction, including Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Mary Miller (R-IL), Barry Moore (R-AL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT).

Moore urged his colleagues to support Gaetz’s resolution after it was introduced.

“The only person earning an easier buck than Ukrainian war profiteers is Hunter Biden’s art dealer,” Moore tweeted. “Congress should support @RepMattGaetz’s resolution and end taxpayer-funded blank checks to Ukraine.”

The resolution notes that the United States has been the “top contributor of military aid to Ukraine compared to its counterparts,” since the conflict reignited nearly one year ago.

Biden’s administration has appropriated more than $110 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since March 2022, and they announced an additional $2 billion in aid last week.

The resolution argues that the United States is “inadvertently contributing to civilian casualties” through its continued financial assistance and notes an estimation from Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley that roughly 40,000 civilians have died due to the conflict.

Gaetz’s resolution came after Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) led a letter last month demanding the Biden administration provide a “full crosscutting report” on all Ukraine-related appropriation.

