Voter approval of Congress was marked at 28 percent, up to its highest level in 15 years, according to Wednesday Rasmussen Reports polling.

After Republicans retook the House in the November midterm elections, likely voters have indicated Congress’ performance is good or excellent, an increase from 25 percent in December and a 15-year record high.

Twenty-eight percent of likely voters said congressional performance was good or excellent, while 39 percent said Congress is doing a poor job, down from 45 percent in December and a record low since March 2007 when Rasmussen asked the question, “How do you rate the way that Congress is doing its job?”

Democrat and young voters appear to the be driving the improved congressional rating:

Similarly, Democrats (44%) are significantly more likely than Republicans (21%) or unaffiliated voters (19%) to rate Congress as doing a good or excellent job. Congress gets a poor rating from 45% of Republicans, 27% of Democrats and 48% of unaffiliated voters. Younger voters have a much more favorable view of Congress than do their elders. Fifty-five percent (55%) of voters under 40 rate Congress as doing a good or excellent job, compared to 17% of those ages 40 to 64, and just 14% of voters 65 and older. Likewise, while 57% of voters under 40 say their representative in Congress is the best possible person for the job, that view is shared by only 31% of those ages 40 to 64 and 35% of voters 65 and older.

Voters’ opinion of Congress has not just improved; voters also have a greater opinion of their own congressperson.

Forty percent of respondents said their congressional member has done the best possible job, up from 30 percent in April 2022. Forty percent represents the highest percentage in the history of the surveyed question.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters from February 26-28 with a 3 point margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.