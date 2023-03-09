Poll: Most Agree Changes to Title IX Regulations Hurt Women

Most voters agree that changes to Title IX regulations — namely, allowing males to compete in female sports — hurts women, a Summit Ministries/McLaughlin & Associates survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you believe the recent change in the Title IX regulations, that allowed males who identify as females to compete against biological women in college female sports, has had a helpful or harmful impact to women’s sports and biological female athletes?”

Among those who offered a response, more than three-quarters, 77 percent, said it is “harmful,” while just 23 percent said it is “helpful.”

While most Republicans (78 percent) and independents (61 percent) said the changes have been harmful, just a plurality of Democrats (42 percent) said the same.

Notably, a plurality of Biden 2020 voters, 44 percent, said it is harmful, compared to 82 percent of Trump 2020 voters who said the same.

The survey was taken February 17-23, 2023, among 1,000 likely general election voters and comes as the Biden administration continues to push radical gender ideology in schools and among parents.

“To parents of transgender children, affirming your child’s [claimed transgender] identity [is] one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy,” Biden claimed in April 2022.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has drawn a stark contrast between himself and Biden, vowing to stop the “gender insanity” pushed by the radical left.

“Joe Biden has also proven that he is committed to indoctrinating our children even using the Department of Justice against parents who object,” Trump said during his announcement speech in November, adding that the new rules are “very unfair to women, just very, very unfair.”

Trump went a step further in January, releasing a video in which he vowed to end the “chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth on day one” as president. During that message, Trump also promised to work with Congress to pass a bill establishing male and female as the only genders recognized in the U.S., which is assigned at the time of birth.

“The bill will also make clear the Title IX prohibits men from participating in women’s sports,” Trump added, lamenting that “no serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender”:

