Poll: Democrats View Mitch McConnell More Favorably than Republicans

Democrats have a more favorable view of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) than Republicans do, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey examined the likability of three Republican leaders: Former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and McConnell.

The survey showed 52 percent of likely voters with a favorable view of both Trump and McCarthy.

Of those, 31 percent view Trump “very” favorably, while 22 percent view McCarthy “very” favorably. However, McConnell struggles to see a positive favorable rating across the board, as 60 percent hold an unfavorable view, while 31 percent have unfavorable view. Just nine percent view the 81-year-old “very” favorably.

The survey found that 77 percent of Republicans view Trump at least somewhat favorably, and 71 percent hold the same view as McCarthy. McConnell, however, struggles, as just 32 percent of Republicans view him favorably. Perhaps what is most surprising is Democrats tending to have a more favorable view of the Republican minority leader than Republicans do, as 35 percent of Democrats view McConnell favorably. As another comparison, 14 percent of Democrats view him “very” favorably, while just nine percent of Republicans hold the same view.

The survey also examined each leader and found a plurality across the board agreeing that Trump is a better leader for the Republican Party. Notably, a majority of Republicans — 60 percent — identified Trump as the better leader of the GOP.

GOP Voters Still See Trump as Party Leader Former President Donald Trump remains more popular among Republican voters than GOP congressional leaders.. More At Rasmussen Reports: https://t.co/DRLFTunMq7 pic.twitter.com/jYSBdh6TM2 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 16, 2023

Per Rasmussen Reports:

Among Republican voters, however, Trump (60%) is the overwhelming choice as a better leader for the GOP, with nearly twice the support as McCarthy (19%) and McConnell (13%) combined. Voters not affiliated with either major party choose Trump (35%) over McConnell (24%) or McCarthy (19%) as a better leader for the Republican Party. Forty-seven percent (47%) of unaffiliated voters and 51% of Democrats believe it is at least somewhat likely that Republican politicians in Washington, D.C., worked secretly with Democrats to keep Trump from being reelected in 2020. More Republicans (36%) than Democrats (27%) or unaffiliated voters (21%) say it’s Very Likely that GOP politicians helped Democrats prevent Trump’s reelection.

The survey was taken March 9 and 12-13, 2023, among 1,017 likely voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It coincides with other polls released in the last few months, showing Trump towering in terms of favorability compared to other politicians — including McConnell — as well as within the potential GOP primary field.

In December, McConnell essentially blamed Republican losses in the midterm election on Trump’s influence throughout the primaries.

“Our ability to control primary outcome was quite limited in ’22 because of the support of the former president proved to be very decisive in these primaries, so my view was do the best you can with the cards you’re dealt,” he said at the time:

McConnell: "Our ability to control the primary outcome was quite limited in 2022 because of the support of the former president. Hopefully in the next cycle, we'll have quality candidates everywhere." pic.twitter.com/ep0aatPWXl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Trump has taken aim at McConnell, identifying him as one of many “China-loving politicians.”

“We are never going to be a country ruled by entrenched political dynasties in both parties, rotten special interest, China-loving politicians, of which there are many,” Trump stated during a recent speech at CPAC. “You listening to this Mitch McConnell? Are you listening?”: