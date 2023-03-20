Franklin Graham: Christians Must ‘Pray Specifically’ for Trump in Light of ‘Politically Motivated’ Attacks

Rev. Franklin Graham on Monday called on Christians to pray for former President Donald Trump in light of the “politically motivated” attacks against him — particularly the looming indictment at the hands of leftist Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“We need to pray for our country and where it is headed. The left in Washington and across the country just can’t get their fill of attacking Donald Trump. They are so paranoid of him,” Graham said in a Monday afternoon social media post.

“The onslaught against him is continual. There’s no question, the media and the left manipulated the last election, and they are scared to death of Donald Trump’s possible return,” Graham continued, noting that the establishment media runs negative stories on him “night after night.”

“Now they’re talking about the possibility of arresting him in the hopes that this would prevent him from running for president again—this would be a huge mistake. The charges against him are definitely politically motivated,” Graham said before asking fellow Christians to pray for Trump — specifically that God will direct the former president’s steps.

“I would like to ask Christians across this country to pray specifically for former President Donald J. Trump, that God’s hand would be upon him, protect him, and direct him in every step he takes—and that God’s will be done. We need to work together to strengthen this nation—not divide and destroy it,” Graham added:

Graham’s remarks come as the nation awaits the move of the George Soros-backed Bragg, as Trump predicted over the weekend that he (Trump) would be arrested this week:

ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

Conservatives have since come out in support of the president, and Republicans on top House investigative committees are requesting testimony from Bragg. House Republican conference chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) also believes this should happen.

“I think we should hear Alvin Bragg testify before Congress, under oath, about his vision and the fact that this is wildly political and the fact that this was not pursued by federal courts and the fact that the Department of Justice passed on this,” Stefanik told Breitbart News exclusively in an interview at the House GOP retreat.

Meanwhile, video shows men unloading barriers outside of the New York City courthouse where the “hush money” case in question is being heard.