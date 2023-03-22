Newsmax to Return to DirecTV After Being Dropped in January

Newsmax is returning to DirecTV, after the satellite giant dropped the conservative news and commentary channel from its lineup in January over an alleged carriage dispute.

The two companies announced the new deal Wednesday morning, according to the Hollywood Reporter, saying that the channel would return to DirecTV and its streaming services again beginning Thursday.

DirecTV’s CEO Bill Morrow said in a statement:

This resolution with Newsmax, resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to all our customers. Through our persistent negotiations, we reached a resolution under mutually-agreeable business terms allowing us to deliver the conservative news network at the right value — a reflection of the free market at work.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement:

Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones. As a standalone company, DirecTV gave Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse customers over the next several years.”

DirecTV dropping Newsmax caused an uproar among Republican lawmakers, who threatened hearings and fumed about conservative censorship. DirecTV had previously dropped One America News Network in in April 2022.

After dropping Newsmax, DirecTV had added the conservative channel The First. DirecTV will now feature both channels, according to the report.

