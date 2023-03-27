President Joe Biden on Monday boasted he has a “freezer full” of one of the most expensive ice cream brands in the White House — all while American workers continue to suffer under his soaring inflation.

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m doctor Jill Biden’s husband, and I ate Jeni’s ice cream. Chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream,” Biden told the audience during an event held at the White House. “By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs.”

“If I’m allowed to take you upstairs, I’ve got a whole full freezer full of Jeni’s chocolate chip ice cream,” he added.

Jeni’s ice cream retails for $12 per pint. According to statista.com, the average retail cost of ice cream is $5.56 per half a gallon. Four pints equal a half gallon, making it about $43 more expensive than the average price of ice cream.

“No one ever complained about the price in my world, and really we don’t get that many people complaining about it because they understand that ice cream is a beautiful thing,” the brand’s founder, Jeni Britton, has stated.

Biden’s brag comes after the price of ice cream has soared 13.9 percent since February 2022, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index released on March 14.

On average, Joe Biden’s 40-year-high inflation cost American households an extra $5,200 in 2022, or $433 per month, Bloomberg reported.

Ironically, Biden’s apparent favorite brand of ice cream is also Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA). Unlike Biden, Pelosi publicly displayed her stash of Jeni’s ice cream in her freezer.

“Chocolate. Chocolate. Chocolate. Chocolate candy,” repeated Pelosi on video. “Other people in our family go for some other flavors, but chocolate, and then we have some other chocolate here.”

