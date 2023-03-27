An MS-13 Gang member — wanted for allegedly murdering three citizens of El Salvador, including a police officer — is among the more than 4.5 million illegal aliens apprehended while crossing the United States-Mexico border under President Joe Biden.

MS-13 Gang member Juan Carlos Nolasco Chicas, a 31-year-old illegal alien, was apprehended by Border Patrol agents crossing the southern border near Hidalgo, Texas, on October 29, 2022.

Chicas, who was subsequently turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, has an Interpol Red Notice as he is wanted in El Salvador for three murders — including the murder of a police officer.

The MS-13 Gang member was deported from the U.S. on March 17 and is among the more than 4.5 million illegal aliens who have been apprehended at the border under Biden.

According to officials, Chicas carried out a murder in September 2015 before allegedly working with four other MS-13 Gang members in 2016 to ambush and murder police officer Francisco de Jesus Lizama Lopez in Jucuaran, El Salvador.

In 2017, Chicas was allegedly involved in another murder in Jucuaran.

While close to 130,000 illegal aliens were apprehended crossing the border last month, there were an estimated 51,000 known got-aways — those illegal aliens whom Border Patrol suspects successfully crossed the border undeterred.

Since Biden took office, there have been roughly 1.5 million got-aways.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.