Poll: 46% of Democrats Say DA Prosecuting Trump Would Be ‘Outrageous Abuse of Power’

Democrats appear to be divided when it comes to the rumors of leftist Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg potentially indicting former President Trump, as 46 percent would consider it an “outrageous abuse of power” at the hands of a radical DA, Monday’s Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The survey found respondents split, as 49 percent approve of bringing criminal charges against Trump in the Stormy Daniels-related case, while 47 percent disapprove of that move.

However, while 78 percent of Democrats at least somewhat agree with that move, 46 percent actually believe that a prosecution would be an “outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.”

Fifty-nine percent, overall, at least somewhat agree it would reflect an “outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance,” while 77 percent of Republicans and 55 percent of independents tend to agree as well.

Notably, 52 percent of Democrats disagree, as do 20 percent of Republicans and 39 percent of independents.

Alan Dershowitz has panned the potential prosecution of former President Donald Trump, saying he is the victim of “targeted injustice” by Democrats. https://t.co/7Yzv4167nE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 20, 2023

The survey also found that voters remain split when it comes to if they believe Trump actually committed crimes to justify a prosecution, as 51 percent believe it is at least somewhat likely and 45 percent believe it is at least not very likely.

More per Rasmussen Reports:

Attitudes toward Bragg’s case against Trump are largely divided along party lines. While a majority (52%) of Democrats say it is Very Likely that Trump committed crimes, that belief is shared by only 14% of Republicans and 31% of voters not affiliated with either major party. Similarly, 58% of Democrats, but just 15% of Republicans and 29% of unaffiliated voters, Strongly Approve of the Manhattan DA bringing criminal charges against Trump. However, there is more consensus when it comes to McCarthy’s description of Bragg’s case. Seventy-seven percent (77%) of Republicans, 46% of Democrats and 55% of unaffiliated voters at least somewhat agree that prosecuting Trump in Manhattan would be “an outrageous abuse of power.”

The survey was taken March 22-23 and 26, 2023, among 964 likely voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It coincides with recent surveys showing that most voters agree an indictment would be “politically motivated.” Further, a recent Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group poll first obtained by Breitbart News found most agreeing that an indictment would not hurt the former president.

As Breitbart News reported:

A whopping 74 percent of Americans believe that an indictment of Trump either helps him or will have no effect on his presidential campaign — 37.5 percent said it will not affect him and 36.8 percent said it will help him. Only 25.7 percent of voters surveyed think it will hurt his presidential campaign. … Broken down by political party of respondents shows a pretty consistent view across the board among Democrats, independents, and Republicans — though among Republicans those who think it will help Trump jumps up into a clear majority. Among Democrats, more than 57 percent believe an indictment would either not affect or help Trump’s campaign — 42.5 percent think it will have no effect and 14.8 percent think it will help him — while just 42.7 percent say it will hurt him.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has made waves after dismissing the potential indictment, making it clear that his administration “won’t be involved” in “some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA,” dismissing it as a non-issue, broadly angering some conservatives.

WATCH: Ron DeSantis Breaks Silence on Rumored Trump Indictment:

Ron DeSantis / Rumble

Meanwhile, many Republican politicians have spoken out in favor of the former president. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), for example, said last week the leftist district attorney should be jailed: