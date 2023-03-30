Angel Family Sues Biden’s Agencies for Records on Illegal Alien Charged with Killing Denny McCann

An Angel Family represented by Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s State Department and Department of Justice (DOJ) for failing to provide details on an illegal alien accused of killing 66-year-old Denny McCann in 2011.

In June 2011 in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, illegal alien felon Saul Chavez allegedly hit and dragged McCann nearly 300 feet to his death in a drunk-driving crash. McCann was crossing the street on his way to meet a friend for dinner.

After his arrest, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency placed a detainer on Chavez requesting custody of him if he was released from Chicago local law enforcement custody. Due to the city’s strict sanctuary city policy, Chavez was released on bail in November 2011 and ICE was not notified.

Chavez then fled to Mexico.

As Breitbart News reported in December 2022, Chavez was captured in Mexico and extradited to the United States to face charges for allegedly killing McCann. Now, the Angel Family of Denny McCann is suing the State Department and DOJ for failing to turn over Chavez’s extradition records.

“My family and I continue to seek justice for Denny,” Denny’s brother Brian McCann said in a statement. “Now that he has been extradited from Mexico, we are one step closer. But, we still want to know: What took so long? With the help of Judicial Watch, we hope to find out.”

Judicial Watch’s lawsuit states that the watchdog group submitted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to Biden’s State Department and the DOJ for all extradition records related to Chavez’s capture in Mexico.

While the State Department failed to respond to the FOIA request, DOJ officials rejected the request, claiming such records could not be turned over to protect Chavez’s privacy.

“Denny McCann was killed by an illegal alien with a prior felony — and then that criminal was released and fled to Mexico as a result of Chicago’s lawless and deadly sanctuary policies,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “To make matters worse, the Biden administration is unlawfully hiding records about why it took over a decade to extradite from Mexico this murderous criminal.”

Judicial Watch, on behalf of the Angel Family of Denny McCann, filed a suit against the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in April 2013 for failing to notify ICE when releasing Chavez from their custody.

The case was dismissed by the circuit court and, in 2015, the Illinois Supreme Court refused to hear the case challenging Chicago’s sanctuary city policy.

The case is Judicial Watch v. Department of Justice, No. 1:23-cv-701 in the United States District Court of the District of Columbia.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.