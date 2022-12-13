An illegal alien, accused of killing 66-year-old Dennis McCann in June 2011, has been captured in Mexico and extradited to the United States to stand trial after having been released 11 years ago by the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, illegal alien Saul Chavez was captured in Mexico after an 11-year manhunt by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and extradited to Cook County, Illinois.

Chavez, in June 2011, allegedly hit and dragged McCann nearly 300 feet to his death in a drunk driving crash. McCann was crossing the street on his way to meet a friend for dinner.

Chavez allegedly tried to flee the scene of the crash but was apprehended by a Chicago Police Department officer. His blood alcohol level at the time was nearly four times the legal limit, and he was subsequently arrested.

After being charged with aggravated drunk driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident, Chavez was booked into the Cook County Jail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) promptly issued a detainer for Chavez, requesting custody if he was released on bail at any time.

Due to Cook County and Chicago’s strict sanctuary city policy, Chavez’s brother was able to pay his $25,000 bail and get him released just six months after the crash on Thanksgiving weekend.

Since his release, thanks to sanctuary policies, Chavez has been wanted by the FBI and was previously on ICE’s “Most Wanted” list before President Joe Biden’s administration removed him from that category last year.

For years, McCann’s brother Brian has fought for a crackdown on illegal immigration on behalf of Angel Families. In 2015, Brian McCann testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his brother’s death at the hands of an illegal alien and the sanctuary policies that helped free his accused killer.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.