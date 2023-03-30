President Joe Biden stored about 1,170 pages of records at the Biden Penn Center, the National Archives admitted Wednesday to America First Legal.

The number of pages Biden stored at the Biden Penn Center was previously unknown, raising questions about how many classified documents were among the 1,170 pages.

Classified documents from Biden's time as VP discovered in private office, source says | CNN Politics https://t.co/8OxQGvbNd4 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 9, 2023

The establishment media initially reported the number of classified documents Biden stashed at the center ranged from “several” to “roughly 10.” Those estimates are in addition to the troves discovered at Biden’s Wilmington garage.

The Archives said it was unable to provide the contents of the 1,170 pages because of an ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into Biden over the mishandling of the classified materials.

We were told for months that this was

treasonous… grounds for

impeachment… & meriting the death

penalty, yet I have a feeling nothing

will happen!? U.S. attorney reviewing classified documents from Joe Biden's vice presidency found at Biden think tank. https://t.co/YUxU2ZvW4R — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2023

America First also demanded all records found at Biden’s Wilmington and Rehoboth homes.

“NARA does not have physical custody of any Vice Presidential records retrieved from these locations. Because we lack custody of the records, we cannot respond to your request for these records,” the Archives replied.

Senior Counselor and Director of Oversight and Investigations at America First Legal Reed D. Rubinstein told Breitbart News the revelations are alarming.

Democrat Sen. Warner: Biden’s Lack of Transparency ‘Outrageous’ — Trump Had Better Standards:

“We’re not talking about a few records tucked away in a drawer, but rather, thousands of pages and boxes of material. Incredibly, NARA claims it ‘lacks custody’ of records found at Biden’s vacation home and residence in Delaware,” he said. “This is hard to understand.”

“Who has these records?” Rubinstein asked. “Where can they be found? And why hasn’t the Justice Department taken aggressive action to recover them?”

Notably, no leaks have occurred about the contents of the classified documents stashed at the Biden Penn Center. According to a CNN source, the classified documents found at Biden’s home pertain to Iran, the UK, and Ukraine, where the Biden family conducted business deals.

The lack of leaks pertaining to the contents of the Penn Biden Center trove contrasts the multitude of leaks about the papers found under former President Donald Trump’s possession by an FBI raid, causing the media to speculate on unproven claims.

CNN’s Burnett: New Biden Family Payment Evidence ‘Doesn’t Look Good’:

Despite the contrast, the establishment media has reported at least three times that Biden and the DOJ agreed to hide the scandal from public view with likely no plans to disclose it until the scandal was leaked to CBS News on January 9, weeks after the initial trove was found by Biden’s personal lawyers on November 2.

White House officials are reportedly suspicious about how Biden’s classified document scandal was leaked to the press after only a select group of White House and DOJ officials knew about the violation.

It’s unclear why Biden’s personal attorneys were initially searching for his illegally stashed documents. The White House has failed to provide the initial reason or cause for the search.

/1 BREAKING — The National Archives admits to America First Legal that 1,170 pages of Biden’s Vice Presidential records were found at the Penn Biden Center. They also admit they “lack custody” of Biden’s other misplaced records found in Delaware. Where are the records? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EJA0YpZ55A — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 30, 2023

