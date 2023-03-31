North Carolina Poll: Ron DeSantis Leads Joe Biden in North Carolina

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is leading President Joe Biden in the swing state of North Carolina, a Cygnal survey released this week found.

Overall, the survey found 69.3 percent of the North Carolina respondents expressing the belief that the country is on the “wrong track.” Further, North Carolina voters indicated that, if the election were held today, more would support a Republican candidate for the North Carolina State Legislature (46 percent) compared to a Democrat candidate (42.1 percent). Similarly, 44.7 percent said they would vote for a Republican candidate to the U.S. Congress, compared to 42.2 percent who would support a Democrat candidate.

The survey also asked respondents if they would be more likely to support a Republican or Democrat candidate for president. Once again, Republicans held the edge, as 45.3 percent said they would vote for a GOP candidate, compared to 43 percent who said the same for a Democrat.

The poll got even more specific, however, pitting President Biden against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to formally announce a presidential bid. In that scenario, DeSantis edges out Biden 43.6 percent to Biden’s 41 percent — a difference of 2.6 percent. Notably, Trump defeated Biden in North Carolina in 2020 by 1.4 percent.

It asked the same question, putting Biden in a head-to-head matchup against former President Donald Trump. In that scenario, Biden edges out Trump 45.4 percent to the former president’s 43.4 percent:

The statewide poll was taken March 26-27, 2023, among 605 likely general election voters and has a +/- 3.98 percent margin of error.

DeSantis, notably, has yet to formally announce a presidential bid and has remained coy when presented with questions regarding his intentions. Meanwhile, Trump has been indicted, prompting Republicans to rally behind the former president. Even DeSantis, who waited a weekend to comment after Trump initially announced an impending arrest earlier this month, released a timely statement Thursday evening. While he did not use Trump’s name, he explicitly stated that the Sunshine State will not assist in an extradition request:

The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American. The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, there is speculation that the Florida legislature is moving to change the state’s resign-to-run law amid the Trump indictment news.

Ron DeSantis / Rumble