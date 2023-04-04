Donald Trump Slams Fox News for Hosting ‘Complete Coward’ Bill Barr

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted Fox News for having former Attorney General Bill Barr on air.

Trump’s message on Truth Social to his followers, written in all capital letters, said:

WHY DOES FOX KEEP PUTTING ON ￼BILL BARR. AS ATTORNEY GENERAL HE WAS A COMPLETE COWARD WHO WAS ABSOLUTELY PETRIFIED OF BEING IMPEACHED, WHICH THE DEMOCRATS THREATENED TO DO UNTIL HE BECAME THEIR VIRTUAL “SLAVE” AND REFUSED TO INVESTIGATE AND PROSECUTE THE MASSIVE ELECTION FRAUD THAT TOOK PLACE IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, BY FAR THE RADICAL LEFT’S GREATEST CONCERN. HE SAID HE DID INVESTIGATE, BUT HE DIDN’T HAVE THE “GUTS” TO PROPERLY DO SO, AND NOW WE HAVE A NATION IN MASSIVE DECLINE!

The former president’s comments came after Democrat District Attorney of New York Alvin Bragg indicted him on Thursday, Breitbart News reported Saturday. However, the charges against him have not yet been revealed to the public.

Breitbart News reported:

Bragg is expected to argue that Trump classifying a reimbursement in October 2016 to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for “hush money” to porn actress Stormy Daniels as legal expenses was a state crime of falsifying business records, which would be at most a misdemeanor. Bragg is then expected to seek to upgrade that to a felony by arguing it was done specifically to hide another crime, which will likely argue is the federal campaign finance crime of not reporting the payment as a campaign expense.

Trump arrived in New York on Monday and traveled to Trump Tower before his arraignment on Tuesday where a crowd gathered to show him support.

NYC- Supporters chant “We Love Trump” as NYPD choppers fly overhead outside of Trump Tower. Am hearing reports that he has just arrived at Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/2EfErA1nUu — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 3, 2023

The Breitbart News report noted, “No president or former president has been indicted in U.S. history.”

During an interview Friday on Fox Business, Barr deemed Bragg’s indictment against Trump an “abomination.”

WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene Addresses NYC Crowd Ahead of Trump Arraignment: “This is Election Interference”:

RSBN / Rumble

He added, “It’s the epitome of the abuse of prosecutorial power to bring a case that would not be brought against anyone else. They are going after the man, not a crime. And the legal theory, frankly, is pathetically weak.”

However, Barr later said during a broadcast of Fox News Sunday that Trump should not testify in the criminal case against him.

Barr commented, “I’m not his lawyer, but generally, I think it’s a bad idea to go on the stand, and I think it’s a particularly bad idea for Trump because he lacks all self-control. It’d be very difficult to prepare him and keep him testifying in a prudent fashion.”