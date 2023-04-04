Survey: Trump Leads DeSantis in Crowded Field with Majority Support

Former President Donald Trump is dominating the 2024 Republican primary field, leading his closest potential challenger with majority support in the wake of his indictment, a recent Insider Advantage survey shows.

The survey asked Republican respondents, “If you were voting today to choose the next Republican nominee for president, for whom would you vote? “

The survey listed nearly a dozen potential challengers, some who have already formally jumped into the presidential ring, such as former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump has a majority support in the potentially crowded field, garnering 57 percent. No other individual comes close, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has not made a presidential announcement — falls 33 points behind with 24 percent support.

Haley came in third place with five percent support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence (four percent) and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (two percent). No one else saw greater than one percent support:

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 57%

• DeSantis — 24%

• Haley — 5%

• Pence — 4%

• Christie — 2%

• Noem — 1%

• Pompeo — 1%

• Ramaswamy — 1%

• Sununu — 1%

• T. Scott — 0%

• Youngkin — 0%@InsiderPolling (B) | 550 LV | 03/31-04/01https://t.co/IR01i7Rire pic.twitter.com/thXogt1AAL — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 3, 2023

The survey, taken March 31 to April 1, among 550 likely GOP Primary/Caucus voters, has a +/- 4.2 percent margin of error.

Similarly, a YouGov/Yahoo News survey which followed the news of Trump’s indictment showed the former president boasting a 26-point lead over DeSantis, once again indicating that the indictment could backfire on Democrats, only bolstering Trump’s status in 2024.

Further, the latest Trafalgar Group post-indictment survey showed Trump with a 33.7 percent lead over the Florida governor, with no other potential candidate coming remotely close:

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 56% (+33)

DeSantis 23%

Cheney 10%

Pence 4%

Haley 4%

Pompeo 1%

T. Scott 1%

Youngkin 1%

Ramaswamy 1%

Elder 0%

Sununu 0% .@trafalgar_group , 1,123 LV, 3/31-4/2https://t.co/uAj2yh25tQ — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) April 3, 2023

Notably, Trump’s campaign raised a massive $4 million in the 24 hours following the news of the indictment, and one-quarter of those contributions came from individuals who had never donated to the former president’s campaign.

“The average contribution is $34. … It’s regular people, it’s small dollar donors,” Trump adviser Jason Miller told Breitbart News Saturday.

“For a quarter of these to be brand new people, that to your point, Matt, these are the Democrats and the independents, who always thought, ‘Man this is — you know, I like what Trump’s doing. Maybe sometimes I listen to the media too much,’ or say that, ‘You know, I get swayed by them.’ But these are people saying, ‘You know what? Enough is enough. Enough of the rigged system, the partisan witch hunt. I’m gonna go and make my voice heard for President Trump,'” he added.