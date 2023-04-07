Former President Donald Trump is holding an 18-point lead in the hypothetical Republican primary race in Utah, O.H. Predictive Insights’ (OHPI) recent Utah Public Opinion Pulse (UTPOP) survey found.

The survey found Trump leading the pack in the hypothetical primary in Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) state. The survey included several potential candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

The survey showed Trump far ahead of any of his potential challengers with 41 percent support from Utah Republican voters. DeSantis falls 18 points behind with 23 percent support — a six point drop from the 29 percent he saw in the first quarter.

Pence comes in third place with ten percent support, followed by Haley, whose support has grown from three percent to five percent.

“DeSantis’s campaign has not yet gotten off the ground, and despite Trump’s legal and political woes, Trump’s base of support remains fiercely loyal,” OHPI Chief of Research Mike Noble stated.

“The Trump team is taking advantage of this, launching a series of coordinated messaging campaigns to dissuade potential DeSantis supporters, attempting to end his campaign before it starts,” he observed.

The survey was taken March 14-23, 2023, among 600 voters, 302 of whom were registered Utah Republicans. The margin of error for the data centered around the Republicans is +/- 5.64 percent:

Utah 2024: Trump Holds 18-Point Lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 41%

• DeSantis — 23%

• Pence — 10%

• Haley — 5%

• Rubio — 3%

• Youngkin — 1%

• T. Scott — 0%

• Hutchinson — 0%

• Sununu — 0%@OHPredictive | 302 RV | 03/14-23https://t.co/4vGDnpObP5 pic.twitter.com/vHABmktRC0 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 4, 2023

The survey comes as Trump continues to dominate not only in national surveys, but several state level surveys as well. A recent Boston Herald/Opinion Diagnostics poll shows Trump with a massive 24-point lead over DeSantis in Massachusetts, and a recent CWS Research survey showed Trump with an even greater 32-point lead over his closest potential challenger in Texas.

Utah 2024: Trump Holds 18-Point Lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 41%

• DeSantis — 23%

• Pence — 10%

• Haley — 5%

• Rubio — 3%

• Youngkin — 1%

• T. Scott — 0%

• Hutchinson — 0%

• Sununu — 0%@OHPredictive | 302 RV | 03/14-23https://t.co/4vGDnpObP5 pic.twitter.com/vHABmktRC0 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, a recent Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. survey showed DeSantis taking the edge in a potential matchup in the Sunshine State, leading the former president by five percentage points.

Nonetheless, recent national surveys show Trump’s leads broadly expanding in the wake of the indictment. Even his favorability has ticked up, per the latest Morning Consult poll.

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey showed Trump topping the hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary field in terms of favorability, as 77 percent have a favorable view of the former president. That is up from the 76 percent recorded last week. Twenty-one percent have an unfavorable view — the same as last week. Only two other individuals listed saw a favorability over 50 percent — former Vice Prudent Mike Pence (61 percent) and former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (51 percent). However, Pence has the second to highest unfavorable rating of all those listed, as over one-quarter, 28 percent, view him unfavorably.

The poll comes on the heels of Trump traveling to New York for his arraignment on Tuesday, prompting a circus outside of the courthouse.

WATCH: Carnival Breaks Out In Front of NYC Courthouse as Trump Supporters, Leftists Clash

RELATED: Trump Waves to Media, Departs Trump Tower to Turn Himself into Manhattan Court

Lausky Liu via Storyful