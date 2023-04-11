Former President Donald Trump’s favorability among Republicans has ticked up yet again more than a week after his indictment and arraignment in New York City, the latest Morning Consult survey found.

It has been one week since Trump appeared in New York City for his arraignment, where he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, to which he pleaded not guilty.

WATCH: Supporters Cheer as Donald Trump Returns to Florida After Arraignment

@sammyjoms66, Eric Trump, Greg Aselbekian via Storyful

Recent surveys have suggested that the indictment will only backfire on Democrats and make it more difficult for other Republican hopefuls in the 2024 presidential race. A YouGov survey released on the day Trump turned himself in, for example, found most agreeing that the indictment would either make Trump stronger or have no effect at all. Further, an Insider Advantage survey released ahead of his arraignment also found most Republicans indicating that the indictment is making them “more supportive” of Trump.

The latest Morning Consult survey shows Trump’s favorability ticking up yet again, from 76 percent two weeks ago, to 77 percent last week, to 78 percent this week. Trump’s unfavorable rating has dropped two points as well, going from 21 percent to 19 percent.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, experienced a four-point decrease in favorability over the last week, falling from 73 percent last week to 69 percent this week. The percentage of those viewing him in an unfavorable manner has increased two points over the last week as well, growing from 12 percent to 14 percent.

That coincides with the main results of the survey, which showed Trump ticking up in support and DeSantis dropping three points. The gap between them has expanded from a 29-point lead for Trump to a 33-point advantage:

Morning Consult Poll: Trump Posts Biggest Lead Yet Over DeSantis Trump — 56%

DeSantis — 23%

Pence — 7%

Haley — 4%

Cheney — 3%

Abbot — 1%

Ramaswamy — 1%

Pompeo — 1%

Noem — 1%

T. Scott — 1%

Hutchinson — 1% April 6-9 | 3,608 Registered voters https://t.co/dQctcc1IMp pic.twitter.com/8SNVrgUDz8 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 11, 2023

The only other potential candidate who earned more than 50 percent favorability is former Vice President Mike Pence, as 61 view him favorably. However, he has one of the highest unfavorable ratings of those listed — 27 percent. Meanwhile, presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson suffer from a lack of name recognition, as 52 percent said they have never heard of Ramaswamy and 46 percent said the same of Hutchinson.

The survey was taken April 7-9, 2023, among 3,608 potential Republican primary voters. It has a +/-2 percent margin of error.