Nolte: Florida Educator Says It’s ‘Patriotic’ to ‘Burn’ College ‘to the Ground’

Aaron Hillegass, director of applied data science at Florida’s New College, says if he “were more patriotic, I would burn the college’s buildings to the ground.”

This came in a public resignation letter in which this neo-Nazi accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of “fascism.”

“Hillsdale College is bad for America,” the letter begins. “When a governor guts the leadership of a state school in an effort to make a facsimile of Hillsdale, that is fascism. Not the shocking Kristallnacht-style fascism, but the banal fascism that always precedes it.”

Adolf Hillegass wrote, “I love New College, but for the good of our nation I hope the school fails miserably and conspicuously… If I were more patriotic, I would burn the college’s buildings to the ground.”

He adds that the “soft spot in my heart for the students and faculty who remain prevent this.”

I was hired at New College of Florida (my alma mater) immediately before Governor Desantis replaced the trustees and president in an effort to make it "The Hillsdale of the South". I just gave notice. pic.twitter.com/8mMZoK8uoA — Aaron Hillegass (@AaronHillegass) April 8, 2023

After this meltdown, Osama bin Hillegass laughably closed with, “Thus, I will (not outraged, just moved by a nagging sense of duty) vote with my feet and simply walk away.”

Yeah, you don’t sound outraged at all.

The Timothy McVeigh of New College is angered over a legitimately elected governor (DeSantis) doing one of those things he was democratically elected to do: appoint his own members to the school’s Board of Trustees. Because these appointments — Chris Rufo and Dr. Matthew Spalding among them — will not allow violent extremists such as this Hillegass character to brainwash students with lies and hate, Hillegass is butthurt and moving on. I’m assuming ridding these universities of garbage such as Hillegass was part of the governor’s plan. Exposing and chasing off neo-Brownshirts such as Hillegass is what you call a good start.

In a later tweet, Benito Hillegass tried to walk it back:

I have been getting some requests for clarification, so I will give those in this thread. 1) The line about burning buildings is pretty mild. It says “I’m not going to burn down any buildings. I’m just going to walk away.” I believe that no one should burn down any buildings.

Oh, he’s so clever.

I have been getting some requests for clarification, so I will give those in this thread. 1) The line about burning buildings is pretty mild. It says “I’m not going to burn down any buildings. I’m just going to walk away.” I believe that no one should burn down any buildings. — Aaron Hillegass (@AaronHillegass) April 10, 2023

There is no question, at least in my mind and through my experience with the left, about what he’s doing here… He’s putting a big, fat bullseye on New College and DeSantis. He might not burn the place buildings down himself, but “more patriotic” folks — wink,wink — such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter now know how to express their “patriotism.”

I get a little tired of this game, but imagine my writing something disgraceful like this…

“If I were more patriotic, I would murder Nancy Pelosi.”

“If I were more patriotic, I would burn every gay bar to the ground.”

“If I were more patriotic, I would take an AK-47 to CNN HQ.”

And then, a day later, I come back with butter unable to melt in my mouth, and say, As you can see, I clearly said I would not do those things.

What Adolf Hillegass did here is call a dog whistle, and it is not a subtle one. In his mind, patriotism equals the violent destruction of whatever he disagrees with, even if he is not patriotic enough to commit the violence himself.

If you’re wondering why the left is so eager to disarm us, this is why.

