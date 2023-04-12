Report: Two Million Left Major Cities from 2020 to 2022

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File
Hannah Bleau

Roughly two million people have left major cities from 2020 to 2022, according to a report from the Economic Innovation Group.

The data points to a major exit during the worst years of the coronavirus pandemic, as crowded, Democrat-run cities held on to draconian mandates and restrictions for an extended period of time.

In August 2021 — well over a year after the start of the pandemic — New York City’s then-Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) touted his administration’s aggressive efforts to force individuals to get vaccinated, which included cutting off unvaccinated individuals from everyday activities.

“The Key to New York City. When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that because someone’s vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in the city,” he said at the time.

“And if you’re vaccinated, all of that’s going to open up to you. You’ll have the key, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” he said, making it clear that his intention was to force people to view vaccination as “literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life.”

New York City was not the only big city with major mandates, as individuals were forced to endure ongoing rules and regulations in places such as Los Angeles as well. In fact, L.A. County was still “strongly recommending” masking late last year.

According to the data, roughly two million individuals fled big cities from 2020 to 2022. About 1.2 million fled these areas from July 2020 to July 2021 alone.  About 861,000 fled urban counties the following year.

Per the data:

Domestic outmigration from large urban counties to suburbs and exurbs continued in 2022, though at a slower pace than the year prior. Over 1.2 million people left large urban counties between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, with nearly 800,000 flowing into the suburbs and exurbs; this movement continued to a lesser degree in 2022. Large urban counties trimmed losses to 861,000 last year, while inflows to the suburbs halved and domestic migration to exurban counties fell by one-quarter.

The data also found that “exurban and suburban counties continued to benefit from domestic migration, adding over 800,000 new residents from other county types on net.”

This coincides with the findings from the United States Census Bureau, which showed blue states, in general, experiencing the greatest population loss in 2022. That includes a loss of 343,000 residents for California and almost 300,000 residents fleeing New York as well.

As Breitbart News reported:

At the same time, more Americans resettled in Florida, more than 318,000, than any other state this year. Texas saw the second-largest net domestic migration with nearly 231,000 Americans moving to the state, followed by North Carolina, where almost 100,000 Americans moved.

The growth of Texas, for instance, now makes it one of only two states that has a more than 30 million residents. The other state to have that many is California. In just the last 22 years, Texas has added more than 10 million residents.

By region, the South was the fastest growing this year — adding about 1.3 million residents, nearly 868,000 of which were Americans who moved to the South and the other 415,000 who were newly arrived immigrants.

In all, both California and New York have experienced a six-figure decrease since 2020 — likely a combination of pandemic-related policies as well as rising crime in their major cities. The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) released late last year, for example, found several egregious crimes up in the city —  burglary up 29.1 percent, grand larceny up 38.5 percent, and rape up 10.9 percent.

Last year, both Texas and Florida – two states led by Republican governors —  took the title of the “largest-gaining” states in terms of population growth.

