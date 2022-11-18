Coronavirus Forever: L.A. County Is ‘Strongly Recommending’ Masks

Hannah Bleau

Los Angeles County is, once again, “strongly recommending” individuals mask up, well over two-and-a-half years after the start of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles County officials cannot seem to take universal masking off the table, as they are now urging individuals to mask up in indoor settings. They are attributing this to the rise in their seven-day average of coronavirus cases, which reportedly jumped from 65 cases per 100,000 two weeks ago to 86 per 100,000 last week. Now, they are reporting 100 new cases per 100,000.

Because of this, county health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said it is “strongly recommended that all individuals wear a high-quality mask that fits well in the following settings: in public indoor spaces; when using public transit, including buses, ride-shares, taxis and medical transport; correctional and detention facilities; and homeless and emergency shelters.”

