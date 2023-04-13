Poll: Republicans Prefer Donald Trump over DeSantis in Head-to-Head Matchup

Republicans prefer former President Donald Trump over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a head-to-head matchup, a recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “If you had to choose, who would you rather see as the Republican nominee for president in 2024?”

Among all those surveyed, 28 percent said they prefer Trump, compared to 24 percent who choose DeSantis and 31 percent who remain unsure.

However, among Republicans, specifically, Trump has a 23-point advantage, leading DeSantis 53 percent to 30 percent. Among Republicans, 12 percent remain unsure, and five percent said “someone else.”

Trump also holds the advantage among conservatives 47 percent to 35 percent. DeSantis, however, takes a one-point edge among moderates, 25 percent to the former president’s 24 percent.

Notably, Trump also holds the edge among independents in a head-to-head matchup against the Florida governor, 23 percent to 18 percent. Another 21 percent said “someone else,” but a plurality, 37 percent, said they are not sure.

Further, the survey also put Trump against President Joe Biden in a potential 2024 rematch and found them tied with 39 percent support each among all those surveyed. While most Republicans support Trump and Democrats support Biden, the survey found independents choosing Trump over Biden 34 percent to the incumbent’s 27 percent. Notably, 22 percent said they would not vote, ten percent said they are not sure, and eight percent chose “other.”

The survey was taken April 8 – 11, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens. It coincides with the results of the latest Morning Consult survey showing Trump taking his biggest lead yet over DeSantis.

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey found Trump’s lead ticking up from 55 percent support last week to 56 support this week. DeSantis, meanwhile, saw his support declining, going from 26 percent to 23 percent this week. In other words, Trump has expanded his lead over DeSantis in the last week, going from a 29 point lead to a 33 point lead — his greatest lead yet in this particular survey. No other potential competitor comes close. Former Vice President Mike Pence comes in third place with seven percent support, followed by former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (four percent) and former Rep. Liz Cheney (three percent).

That same survey also found Trump’s favorability ticking up to 78 percent and DeSantis’s falling from 73 percent last week to 69 percent this week.