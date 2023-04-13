A Jack Daniel’s fan has accused the whiskey company of going “woke” due to its ad campaign featuring drag queens.

“For those of you who know me well my drink has always been Jack Daniels. For over 150 years since 1866 this drink was always associated with cowboys, warriors, bikers, savage rock bands and all American bad ass people,” Pauly Michaelis wrote in a social media post Friday.

“THEY WENT WOKE,” Michaelis continued. He added a middle-finger emoji and stated that Jasper Newton, the founder of Jack Daniel’s, was “turning over in his grave.”

“THEY took a classic tradition of Americana that was the total definition of masculinity and made it WOKE and for this I say FUCK YOU JD and all of your products. You will never have the honor of touching my lips ever again,” he declared.

In his video, Michaelis brought items including a mirror, Jack Daniel’s glasses, and signs he displayed in his pub outside to dump them:

He also drained bottles of the expensive whiskey into a fire pit. “Fuck your woke-ass company,” he said before lighting the whiskey on fire.

Jack Daniel’s reportedly faced calls for boycotts due to its 2021 ad campaign that featured drag queens from Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

“The commercial featured several drag queens competing in challenges near the Jack Daniel’s distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The company called it ‘a bold new experience—for both the queens and their hosts’ at the time,” Breitbart News reported, adding “Backlash and calls for boycotts erupted online after the nearly two-year-old ad campaign resurfaced.”

According to a Breitbart News article published Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch’s market value took a major hit after its promotional partnership with transgender Dylan Mulvaney sparked a nationwide backlash.

“Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have dropped nearly five percent after Dylan Mulvaney announced the Bud Light deal at the beginning of the month, wiping out $6.65 billion of the company’s market capitalization,” the outlet said.

Mulvaney, who was born a man but is claiming to be a woman, is Bud Light’s latest spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Michaelis’ followers were quick to respond to his video, one person writing, “All these brands are going to learn. Just look at Disney. SO STUPID!!!!”

“Pauly Michaelis this is why I love you. Tell me what you are drinking now and I’m buying a bottle for the new pub!!” another person commented.