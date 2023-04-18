DeSantis Fires Back with a Florida Congressional Endorsement as Trump Gains More

Supporters of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) shot back at the mounting endorsements for former President Donald Trump with an endorsement from one member of the Florida congressional delegation — Rep. Laurel Lee (R) — as Trump continues to garner two more.

The pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC announced a DeSantis 2024 endorsement from Lee.

“As Ron DeSantis’s Secretary of State, I had the honor of witnessing firsthand his unparalleled leadership under pressure, his character, and his commitment to core conservative principles,” she wrote in the statement.

“Our country is in crisis, and it is time Americans learn what Floridians already know: Ron DeSantis’s conservative principles, proven track record, and his commitment to our country are exactly what we need in a leader,” she wrote.

“It was my honor to serve in his administration and it is my honor today to endorse him for President of the United States,” she added:

🚨 Florida Congresswoman Laurel Lee Endorse Governor DeSantis for President 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AgBXgEV39J — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) April 18, 2023

That endorsement for DeSantis represents the first from the Florida congressional delegation in his favor, as Trump has received support from Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz (R), freshman Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R), Rep. Cory Mills (R), and Rep Byron Donalds (R). On Monday, Rep. Greg Steube (R) offered his support for Trump as well.

“We need to right all the wrongs that have happened under this administration, fix the things that happen in Afghanistan, support our military and our veterans, and do the things that the America First agenda stands for, and that is one person, Donald Trump,” Steube said, noting that Trump is “widely supported in my district” and “widely supported in Florida.”

“I’m honored to add my endorsement to the long list of endorsements for President Trump,” the congressman said:

Two others have since followed — Rep. John Rutherford (R) and Rep. Brian Mast (R).

“Today, I am proud to endorse my friend, President Donald J. Trump,” Rutherford stated. “Under President Trump’s leadership, America was more safe, more secure, and more prosperous, and as the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump will Make America Great Again!”

CNN’s Melanie Zanona also reported a forthcoming Mast endorsement for Trump.