Florida Rep. Byron Donalds Endorses Donald Trump for President

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) endorsed former President Donald Trump on Thursday in what some view as a major setback for Gov. Ron DeSantis in his potential bid for president.

“There is only one leader at this time in our nation’s history who can seize this moment and deliver what we need — to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again,” Donalds wrote in a statement.

“That is why I’m honored to endorse President Donald Trump for President in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me,” he added:

Donalds’ endorsement stands as the latest major show of backing for the former president in his 2024 bid, and it could serve as a setback for DeSantis, who is friends with Donalds and his wife Erika and could use support from popular Republicans in his home state should he officially jump into the presidential ring. In 2022, DeSantis appointed Erika Donalds to the Florida Gulf Coast University board of trustees.

Recent surveys, however, show Trump growing in support despite what some would view as major political setbacks, including the recent indictment, which has made Republicans more supportive of him. That support continues to grow.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was among the first to formally endorse Trump, observing that it is “very clear” he remains the leader of the Republican Party.

“Poll after poll shows that President Trump would defeat any Republican challenger by massive margins, and would beat Joe Biden if the election were held today,” she said in a statement in November.

Others have since followed. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) endorsed Trump in February, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) endorsed the former president last week, and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) endorsed Trump this week in the wake of what she described as leftist District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “political stunt.”

Recent surveys show Trump continuing to lead a potentially crowded 2024 GOP field. Monday’s Morning Consult survey, for instance, showed Trump leading with majority support and DeSantis falling 29 points behind:

NEW: Tracking the 2024 GOP Primary: Donald Trump: 55%

Ron DeSantis: 26%

Mike Pence: 7%

Nikki Haley: 4%

Liz Cheney: 2%

Greg Abbott: 1%

Mike Pompeo: 1%

Tim Scott: 1%

Kristi Noem: 0%

Glenn Youngkin: 0%

Vivek Ramaswamy: 0%

Someone Else: 1%

*Mar. 31-Apr. 2 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) April 3, 2023

According to reports, the Trump campaign has confronted DeSantis donors and backers with this reality in a memo showing Trump’s solid position against any potential challengers.

“The two things the memo illustrates are the President’s huge numbers and Governor Ron DeSantis’ collapsing numbers,” the Trump campaign said. “Now is the time to demonstrate your support and join” Trump.