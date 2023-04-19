Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan Endorses Donald Trump for 2024

Former President Donald Trump picked up an endorsement from Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) on Wednesday, the seventh endorsement from a U.S. Congressman from Florida.

“If we want to get our economy back on track, Donald Trump is just the guy to get it done,” Buchanan told a Florida Politics reporter. “From lowering taxes to protecting our borders to promoting America-first trade deals, President Trump has done it before and will do it again.”

Scoop: @VernBuchanan is the latest member of the Florida congressional delegation to endorse @RealDonaldTrump for President. Buchanan is the 3rd Florida U.S. Rep. to back Trump since @RonDeSantisFL political team reached out to members asking them not to endorse.#FlaPol pic.twitter.com/wjh5lEWoxT — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) April 19, 2023

Buchanan endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential race through a statement sent to a Florida Politics reporter on Wednesday, making him the third Florida congressman to officially endorse Trump this week and the seventh congressman from Florida overall this cycle.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) endorsed Trump on Monday, telling Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt, “He’s the only person that can reverse on day one all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration.”

“We need to right all the wrongs that have happened under this administration, fix the things that happen[ed] in Afghanistan, support our military and our veterans, and do the things that the America First agenda stands for, and that is one person, Donald Trump,” Steube added.

Then, Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) endorsed Trump on Tuesday, stating, “I am proud to endorse my friend, President Donald J. Trump.”

Rutherford also touted the former president’s leadership when he was in office and how safe the country was during his time in office, adding, “Under President Trump’s leadership, America was more safe, more secure, and more prosperous, and as the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump will Make America Great Again!”

In addition to Steube, Rutherford, and Buchanan this week, Florida Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna, and Cory Mills also previously endorsed the former president in his 2024 bid.

Furthermore, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) told CNN that he also plans to endorse the former president, and TIME magazine reported Reps. Gus Bilirakis and Carlos Gimenez would also endorse Trump this week.

