Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday demanded U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen publicly release the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports (SARs) or be complicit in coving up the “Biden family business profiting off Communist China.”

SARs “often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud,” according to a 2020 Senate report. U.S. banks have flagged over 150 SARs from Hunter and James Biden that included “large” amounts of money tagged for further review by the Treasury.

“The US Department of Treasury needs to release every single suspicious activity report on the Biden family,” Cruz said on his podcast. “Janet Yellen, you have a choice: You are either actively covering up potential evidence of corruption or release every one of them to the American people.”

In March, the Treasury gave House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) access to the SARs — only after months of stonewalling and delay. Upon review of the SARs, Comer (R-KY) announced Monday that a total of nine Biden family members may have profited from the family’s international business schemes.

In addition, Comer’s inspection of the SARs found that a Biden associate received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company, CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie Biden, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer. It is unknown who the six outstanding Bidens are who may have profited from the business.

Cruz demanded Yellen come clean about the reports stashed away in the Treasury and provide the information for public inspection.

“Of the nine Biden family members profiting off Communist China, let the American people decide,” Cruz said about Comer’s investigation. “If this is benign, release the reports.”

“Janet Yellen has a choice right now,” Cruz added. “If she doesn’t release those reports, she is complicit in the cover up.”

“So Secretary Yellen, release every single suspicious activity report on the Biden family. There’s no national security reason to keep them private,” Cruz said. “There’s no reason whatsoever other than if you want to be part of a political cover up.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.