Larry Elder Announces Run for President 

Conservative talk radio host and former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder announced his 2024 presidential campaign on Thursday, joining a growing field of Republican primary candidates.

“I am announcing I am running for the presidency of the United States,” Elder said during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Elder received more votes than any other candidate during the failed effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in September 2021. In recent months, Elder has traveled to battleground states like New Hampshire and Iowa to gauge interest in his candidacy. Elder has reportedly met with donors to discuss his campaign as well.

“America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there,” Elder tweeted. “That’s why I’m running for President.”

America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President.#WeveGotACountryToSave https://t.co/jOqOBPpre2 pic.twitter.com/MTyibgbKyK — Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 21, 2023

Elder’s website further explains why he is running:

America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. It is a choice made by detached and cynical politicians. As a California resident, I’ve seen firsthand how decades of Democrat rule have turned the Golden State, for many, into an unaffordable dystopia. I won’t let them do the same to America. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President.

Elder lists the following issues as his priorities on his campaign website: crime, school choice, racial harmony, crushing inflation, growing the economy, restoring America’s cities, containing China, and securing the border.

Elder joins a growing Republican primary field that former President Donald Trump leads. Other declared candidates include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, conservative commentator Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Further, Sen. Tim Scott launched a presidential exploratory committee this month, and former Vice President Mike Pence, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are considering entering the race.

Elder told Tucker Carlson his decision to run for president was motivated by the military service members in his family.

“I’m the only one who didn’t serve, and I don’t feel good about that,” Elder said. “I feel I have a moral, a religious, and a patriotic duty to give back to a country that’s been so good to my family and me.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.