President Joe Biden in 2020 championed a debunked letter from 51 former intelligence officials that was allegedly set in motion by Antony Blinken to falsely undermine a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop as supposed Russian disinformation.

During a presidential debate in 2020, former President Donald Trump raised concerns that Joe Biden could be compromised due to revelations unveiled in a series of Post stories that show Biden was involved in the family business.

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what…[President Trump’s] accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said that this has all the characteristics — four — five former heads of the CIA, [of] both parties, say what he’s [Trump] saying is a bunch of garbage,” Biden said.

Biden’s debate defense was predicated on what appears to be a plot by his 2020 presidential campaign to undermine the Post’s bombshell story. On Thursday, news broke that former CIA Director Michael Morell testified that Blinken — then a Biden campaign adviser — reached out to a former CIA official and “set in motion” the false statement undermining the Post’s story as “Russian disinformation.”

In addition to the alleged Blinken plot to undermine the story, Twitter notoriously blocked users from sharing it and locked the Post out of its account. Facebook suppressed it as well.

Many media personalities followed suit and claimed Hunter’s laptop from hell was Russian disinformation. Many publications did not confirm the contents of the laptop until over a year later: the New York Times (March 16, 2022), Washington Post (March 30, 2022), NBC News (May 19, 2022), CNN (July 27, 2022), CBS News (November 21, 2022), ABC News (Outstanding).

Although some media outlets have verified the laptop as authentic, they refuse to acknowledge that President Biden may be implicated in the wrongdoing found on the abandoned laptop. In fact, the establishment media have shifted their position at least four times on the significance of Hunter Biden’s laptop story.

