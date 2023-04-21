Survey: Most Republicans Believe Trump Will Win GOP Nomination

Most Republicans remain confident former President Donald Trump will win the GOP nomination, a Harvard-Harris poll released this week found.

The survey asked Republicans and independents, “Do you think Donald Trump will win or lose the Republican primary for president?”

Most, 57 percent, said they believe Trump will win the GOP nomination. Another 43 percent said they believe he will lose.

Among the 43 percent who predicted Trump will lose the nomination, 41 percent predicted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will win, while 31 percent remain unsure of who will emerge victorious.

The survey also asked GOP voters who they will vote for in the 2024 election, and half chose the former president. DeSantis fell 26 points behind with 24 percent support. No other potential candidate came close, as seven percent chose former Vice President Mike Pence, followed by five percent who said former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley. No other potential candidate saw over two percent support. Another six percent said they are not sure.

When Trump is left out of the occasion, 45 percent choose DeSantis, followed by 13 percent who choose Pence and nine percent who said Haley.

The survey was taken March 22-23, 2023, among 2,905 registered voters. It comes as Trump continues to dominate in survey after survey with a clear frontrunner status in the Republican race for president.

“Well, I’m honored,” Trump told Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle. “Sadly, I have to say part of it is because the country is doing so poorly. I wish it were for other reasons.”

Trump also said he believes the party is “very unified” after several leading lawmakers have endorsed the former president in the last few weeks. This includes several members of the Florida congressional delegation, which many consider a blow to DeSantis, who has tap danced around the prospect of launching a 2024 presidential bid.

I think the party is very unified,” Trump told Breitbart News. “I also think they’re looking at the polls now and they’re saying, ‘wow, that’s impressive.’ But we’re leading by so much and they’re seeing that. I think people look back to those four years we had — we had an incredible four years then we got hit by the COVID situation, the gift from China, which was a terrible, terrible thing to have to go through that. But we did a great job with it, rebuilt the economy, gave over a stock market that was higher than it was just pre-COVID — pretty amazing. People look back to the times of especially that first two and a half years prior to the COVID coming — the China virus as I call it because that’s what it was. There’s never been anything like it in the history of our country. We can do that again, and I think we can actually do it even better again.”