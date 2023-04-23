Hunter Biden’s lawyers will reportedly meet in coming days with U.S. prosecutor David Weiss and one Justice Department official after an IRS agent alleged the improper politicization of a tax probe into the president’s son — all while Attorney General Merrick Garland refuses to name a special counsel in the case.

As far back as May 2019, Hunter has been under investigation by the DOJ for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws. Federal prosecutors, led by Weiss, have reportedly considered charging Hunter over a year ago for three tax crimes and one gun crime.

Though Hunter has so far avoided indictment, prosecutors could bring charges against him, sources familiar with the investigation told CNN. In the coming days, the case will be discussed between the DOJ, Weiss, and Hunter’s attorney, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Apparently Hunter’s lawyers called for the meeting.

On Wednesday, an IRS whistleblower alleged two Biden administration political appointees within the DOJ are working to block charges against Hunter for tax violations against recommendations.

In addition, the IRS agent believes Garland refused to name a special counsel in the probe to provide a degree of separation between the probe and President Joe Biden.

The probe into Hunter could implicate Joe Biden. A witness who testified before the jury was reportedly asked to identify the “big guy.”

Garland insists Weiss has the authority to bring charges against Hunter. However, Garland has noted he would personally have to authorize any potential charges against Hunter.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Breitbart News he believes Garland and Biden are culpable for the alleged abuses.

“Under President Biden and Attorney General Garland, America is not equally applying Justice and the rule of law. They are both equally culpable and responsible for abuse alleged by the IRS whistleblower,” he said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.