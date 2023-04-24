Every Republican debate will have a “conservative partner” associated, Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked if the mainstream media will be part of any Republican debate, McDaniel admitted it will be difficult to do otherwise, as there are not enough conservative networks to work with.

“You’ve seen that the first one we have Fox and Rumble, which is the first time the RNC has ever done that,” she explained. “We’re gonna livestream on Rumble, which is a conservative streaming platform on the RNC channel, and then Young America’s Foundation.”

Indeed, McDaniel announced plans for the very first Republican debate this month, noting that the GOP is focusing on getting away from Big Tech.

“We’re getting away from Big Tech. YouTube’s owned by Google,” she said during an appearance on Fox & Friends. “We’re going to have an RNC channel on Rumble. And then the Young America’s Foundation, which is run by Scott Walker, to really reach out to young voters. They’re based in Wisconsin, so they’re going to be a partner as well.”

Ultimately, McDaniel told Breitbart News Daily that there will, in the very least, be a “conservative element” to every single GOP debate.

“You’re gonna have a conservative element of every single debate. But the reality is, you know, there’s not enough conservative networks. We can’t do all the debates on Fox,” McDaniel explained.

“So that’s an issue we’re going to be facing and dealing with as we go forward, but there will be a conservative partner with every single debate,” she added.

The details of the debates remain unknown, as only a handful of candidates have joined the presidential race so far, including former President Donald Trump, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, as the political world awaits Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s final decision.

