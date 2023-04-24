President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan denied his role in the Biden family’s alleged foreign influence-peddling “conspiracy” in Ukraine.

“Do you have a response to that and were you a part of a corrupt influence peddling operation involving the Biden family in Ukraine or other countries?” Sullivan was questioned during Monday’s White House briefing.

“No,” Sullivan replied before quickly taking another question from reporters.

In April, former Obama White House stenographer Mike McCormick alleged the FBI has ignored Joe Biden’s role in the family’s foreign influence-peddling “conspiracy” scheme in Ukraine involving Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company, of which Hunter was a board member.

McCormick submitted a tip to the FBI in February. McCormick said he never heard back from the agency.

According to McCormick, Biden’s former national security aide, Sullivan, told reporters on April 21, 2014, on Air Force Two as an anonymous “senior administration official” that the United States intended to help Ukraine’s natural gas industry.

“Joe Biden committed crimes in Ukraine in a conspiracy with [current national security adviser] Jake Sullivan,” McCormick told the New York Post. “I’m a witness to that happening.”

McCormick said he wants to testify before the federal grand jury in Delaware that is investigating Hunter for tax and gun violations. “I’ll go under oath before anyone who needs to hear the truth about Joe Biden’s criminal activities,” he stated.

It is unclear why the FBI has not taken up McCormick’s request to testify.

In the coming days, Hunter’s lawyers will reportedly meet with U.S. prosecutor David Weiss and one Justice Department official after an IRS agent alleged the improper politicization of a tax probe into the president’s son.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.